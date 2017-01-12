Crying over Affleck sex scenes? No, Sienna Miller was laughing

Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, California, January 9, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 12 — Sienna Miller yesterday denied media reports that she had been left shaken and in tears after filming multiple sex scenes with Ben Affleck for their new gangster movie Live By Night.

Miller, walking the red carpet in London for the film’s European premiere, said the reports had been “twisted around,” and that she had in fact been weeping with laughter.

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Zoe Saldana poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Sienna Miller poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Matt Damon attends the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director and cast member Ben Affleck (right) greets actor Matt Damon at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Chris Cooper poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Christina Milian poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast members (from left) Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller and Zoe Saldana pose at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

“No. We had a day and there was a montage of different scenarios. But I’ve just heard there was all this thing that I was crying. I was laughing, crying with laughter, not crying, not weeping and crying. That’s so... irresponsible journalism,” the British actress said.

Affleck also joked about the extended filming.

“Sienna accused me of trying to make myself look like a much more impressive lover than I really am in the sex scenes, but I was just doing multiple takes. It wasn’t as though I was trying to actually pretend that in real life I could do multiple takes,” he said.

Affleck wrote, produced, directed and starred in the film which is set in the Prohibition era and follows military veteran and police chief’s son Joe Coughlin as he slowly descends into the world of gangsters.

Live By Night will be released in Britain and much of Europe tomorrow. — Reuters