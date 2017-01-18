Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 1:30 pm GMT+8

Country singer Jason Aldean announces ‘They Don’t Know’ tour

Platinum-selling musician Jason Aldean has achieved 18 number 1 hits, and was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 American Country Music (ACM) Awards. — AFP picPlatinum-selling musician Jason Aldean has achieved 18 number 1 hits, and was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 American Country Music (ACM) Awards. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — The American country singer Jason Aldean has announced his 2017 tour, called “They Don’t Know” after the title of his current album, according to Rolling Stone yesterday.

The platinum-selling musician Jason Aldean has achieved 18 number 1 hits, and was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 American Country Music (ACM) Awards. Aldean will start the first of his “They Don’t Know” concerts in Ohio on April 27, 2017, and will visit a total of 33 cities around the US, including major venues in Chicago, Toronto, Washington, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Tickets for Aldean’s “They Don’t Know” tour are set to go on sale January 20, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

