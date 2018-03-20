Composer Michel Legrand will score revived Orson Welles film

French composer Michel Legrand posing for a photograph. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 20 — French composer — and multiple Oscar- and Grammy-winner — Michel Legrand is scoring Orson Welles’ final film, The Other Side of the Wind, Variety reported.

This will be Legrand’s second Welles project — he scored his last completed film, F for Fake, in 1974. The Other Side of the Wind, starring John Huston and Peter Bogdanovich, was initially in production off and on from 1970 to 1976. Bogdanovich has consulted on the edit, working with producers to complete the film in accordance with Welles’ original vision.

Legrand has created some of the most memorable film music of the past half century. The veteran’s catalogue includes music for the films Summer of ‘42, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, and The Young Girls of Rochefort. Seven of his 13 Oscar nominations are for songs that have gone on to become classics, including Papa, Can You Hear Me? and The Way He Makes Me Feel from the film Yentl. The composer’s five Grammys include one for his television score for Brian’s Song and two for his 1975 jazz album Images.

Legrand, who is 86, has been working on the film score since December. Orchestral recording already began in Belgium and will continue with a jazz ensemble in Paris.

Netflix is anticipated to stream the film later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews