Colin Farrell in talks to co-star with Denzel Washington in thriller

Farrell has been tipped play the slick lawyer that recruits Washington’s character. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Actor Colin Farrell is in talks to star opposite Denzel Washington in a legal drama dubbed Inner City, the second feature film to come from Dan Gilroy — writer and director of American thriller Nightcrawler, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal.

The script, again penned by Gilroy, follows the story of an awkward, reclusive lawyer — to be played by Washington — who is approached by a prestigious but shady law firm after the death of his mentor, where he becomes entangled with a case that drastically affects his life.

Farrell, who most recently starred in the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has been tipped play the slick lawyer that recruits Washington’s character.

The Columbia Pictures production is scheduled for a mid-March start date in Los Angeles, with the production reportedly budgeted in the mid-US$30 million (RM132.9 million) range. Todd Black of Escape Artists, Jennifer Fox and Brian Oliver are producing (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews