‘Coco’ wins as ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ waits in the wings

Monday December 11, 2017
07:31 AM GMT+8

Anthony Gonzalez, who plays the voice of Miguel, attends Disney-Pixar's US premiere of ‘Coco’ in Los Angeles November 9, 2017. — Reuters picAnthony Gonzalez, who plays the voice of Miguel, attends Disney-Pixar's US premiere of ‘Coco’ in Los Angeles November 9, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — With anticipation building for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy Coco handily won its third straight crown at a moderate North American box office with US$18.3 million (RM74.9 million) at 3,748 sites.

Coco joined The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Fate of the Furious and Split as 2017 titles to top the domestic box office for three weekends in a row. The major studios have held off on any new openings since the Thanksgiving holiday but that changes on the evening of December 14 when previews start for Disney-Lucasfilm’s The Last Jedi amid expectations of an opening weekend in the US$200 million range.

Coco, a colourful celebration of Mexico’s Day of the Dead, showed impressive holding power with a 33 per cent decline from its second weekend to lift its 19-day domestic total to US$135.5 million. It’s performed similarly to Disney’s animated Moana, which opened at the same time last year and had totalled US$144.7 million after three weekends.

There was a single wide opening this weekend with Broad Green Pictures’ final movie, Just Getting Started, showing little traction with moviegoers with US$3.2 million at 2,146 locations. Just Getting Started, a poorly reviewed action comedy starring Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones, wound up in 10th place behind A24’s sixth weekend of awards contender Lady Bird with US$3.5 million at 1,557 venues.

The fourth weekend of Warner Bros-DC Entertainment’s superhero team-up Justice League finished with just over half of Coco with US$9.6 million at 3,508 locations with a 42 per cent decline. Justice League has taken in US$212.1 million in 24 days and is the 10th biggest movie of 2017 — but it’s also the lowest performer among the five DC Extended Universe movies. Wonder Woman had hit US$318 million domestically at the 24-day point in June.

Justice League has gone past US$600 million worldwide with an international total of US$401 million. Its performance pushed Warner Bros. past the US$5 billion mark worldwide for 2017. The studio announced yesterday that it’s become the first studio to cross the US$2 billion mark for the year, led by Wonder Woman with US$412 million and It with US$327 million.

Lionsgate’s third weekend of inspirational drama Wonder finished in third place with US$8.5 million at 3,519 North American sites with a 35 per cent decline. Wonder became the 27th movie of the year to cross the US$100 million mark — and one of the least costly among that group, given its US$20 million budget. Production companies on the Jacob Tremblay vehicle are Mandeville Films, Participant Media, Walden Media and TIK Films.

A24’s expansion of James Franco’s comedy-drama The Disaster Artist came in fourth with a solid US$6.4 million at 840 venues, up from 19 last weekend. That edged the sixth weekend of Disney-Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok with US$6.3 million at 3,047 sites, which put its domestic total above US$300 million. The third Thor movie was a key factor in November’s box office staying ahead of the same month last year.

Paramount’s fifth weekend of Daddy’s Home 2 finished sixth with US$6 million at 3,263 locations, down only 21 per cent, to lift its 31-day total to US$91.2 million. The original Daddy’s Home wound up its domestic run two years ago with US$150.4 million.

Fox’s fifth frame of Murder on the Orient Express followed with US$5.1 million at 3,201 sites for a total of US$92.7 million. The Kenneth Branagh vehicle, which has a US$55 million budget, has been a solid performer internationally with US$182 million in grosses outside the US.

Sony’s fourth weekend of faith-based animated drama The Star came in eighth with US$3.7 million at 2,976 venues, off only 10 per cent. The film, co-financed by Walden Media and released through the Affirm label, has totalled US$32.3 million in 24 days. — Variety/Reuters

