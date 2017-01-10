Clooney on Trump presidency: The US is ‘a little unlucky’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — With the US presidential inauguration a mere 10 days away, Donald Trump isn’t far from George Clooney’s mind.
The actor was asked to comment yesterday on the president-elect’s response to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes acceptance speech in which she condemned his imitation of a disabled reporter and accused him of spreading hate and violence.
Trump took to Twitter yesterday to describe the Oscar-winning actress as “overrated.”
“Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” Clooney was quoted as saying by The Guardian at a London reception for Syria rescue-workers documentary The White Helmets.
“I didn’t vote for him, I don’t support him, I don’t think he’s the right choice.
“At this moment in our lives, we have to hope that he doesn’t destroy everything. The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can.”
But he added: “I don’t see any signs of it.”
Clooney suggested that after a lucky run of previous presidents including Jefferson, Franklin, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Kennedy, the US had got “a little unlucky with [George W.] Bush.”
“I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now,” Clooney was quoted as saying. “I can only hope for the best.”
George Clooney is a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter. He co-starred with Streep in the film Fantastic Mr Fox and produced the 2013 film August: Osage County in which she starred.