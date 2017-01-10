Clooney on Trump presidency: The US is ‘a little unlucky’

Clooney is a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter and former co-star of Streep’s. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — With the US presidential inauguration a mere 10 days away, Donald Trump isn’t far from George Clooney’s mind.

The actor was asked to comment yesterday on the president-elect’s response to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes acceptance speech in which she condemned his imitation of a disabled reporter and accused him of spreading hate and violence.

Trump took to Twitter yesterday to describe the Oscar-winning actress as “overrated.”

“Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” Clooney was quoted as saying by The Guardian at a London reception for Syria rescue-workers documentary The White Helmets.

“I didn’t vote for him, I don’t support him, I don’t think he’s the right choice.

“At this moment in our lives, we have to hope that he doesn’t destroy everything. The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can.”

But he added: “I don’t see any signs of it.”

Clooney suggested that after a lucky run of previous presidents including Jefferson, Franklin, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Kennedy, the US had got “a little unlucky with [George W.] Bush.”

“I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now,” Clooney was quoted as saying. “I can only hope for the best.”

George Clooney is a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter. He co-starred with Streep in the film Fantastic Mr Fox and produced the 2013 film August: Osage County in which she starred.