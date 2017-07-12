Clint Eastwood to direct real-life heroes in ‘The 15:17 to Paris’

(From left) Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, and Spencer Stone, who helped thwart an attack on a French train last August, wave to the crowd in Sacramento, September 11, 2015. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 12 ― Having helped subdue an armed assailant on a high-speed train from Amsterdam in 2015, three Americans are to appear as themselves in The 15:17 to Paris.

Action movie icon and Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood has cast three American train passangers to play themselves in his 2019 film The 15:17 to Paris.

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone will star alongside Jenna Fischer (The Office,) Judy Greer (Jurassic World) and Ray Corasani (The Catch")

Paul-Mikel Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisa, Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings will play younger versions of Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone.

The film enters production this week, according to Variety, and aims to recreates an August 2015 attack aboard a high speed train from Amsterdam to Paris.

The friends, all three originally from Sacramento and two on military service, were instrumental in neutralising an attacker who had started firing upon other train passengers.

Eastwood's prolific work as a director has provided several films based on real-life Americans, including Charlie Parker jazz biopic Bird, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Flags of Our Fathers and J. Edgar, as well as some of his most critically and commercially successful movies in American Sniper and Sully. ― AFP-Relaxnews