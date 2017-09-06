Christian Bale rides into town with guns blazing in ‘Hostiles’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — A debut trailer has given audiences a glimpse of Christian Bale’s latest character transformation, as a 19th-century US Army captain in the upcoming Western Hostiles.

Helmed by Scott Cooper, the film mark’s the director’s second collaboration with the 2011 Oscar winner, and follows Bale’s soldier as he travels from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands.

Along the way they pick up a young widow (played by Rosamund Pike), whose family has been murdered on the plains by hostile Comanche natives. Jesse Plemons, Rory Cochrane, Ben Foster, Jonathan Majors and Timothee Chalamet round out the cast on the feature, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

The trailer, released yesterday by Le Grisbi Productions and Waypoint Entertainment, concludes after several violent scenes with Bale’s voiceover: “Understand this — when we lay our heads down, we are all prisoners” (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from Christian Bale’s upcoming Western ‘Hostiles’ that also stars Rosamund Pike.