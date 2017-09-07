Chris Pine to star in Kennedy miniseries for Hulu

Chris Pine poses at the American Film Institute Awards Los Angeles January 7, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — US actor Chris Pine will become Bobby Kennedy, state senator and brother to President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, in a new series ordered by streaming service Hulu.

After several smaller roles in American Dreams, CSI: Miami, Six Feet Under and, most recently, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Hollywood star Chris Pine will take his first leading role in a television series.

The series is a second Kennedy-oriented project in short order for online streaming service Hulu, which broadcast well-received Stephen King adaptation 11.22.63 in 2016, with James Franco as its lead, a time-travelling divorcee tasked with preventing the JFK assassination.

This Robert Kennedy project looks to fact rather than fiction for its basis, making a 2016 biography its source.

Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon, from award-winning non-fiction author Larry Tye, and is being developed by Todd E. Kessler of TV dramas The Good Wife, The Unit and Pan Am.

“Bobby Kennedy’s transformation from cold warrior to fiery liberal is a profoundly moving personal story that also offers a lens onto two of the most chaotic and confounding decades of 20th-century American history,” reads the biography’s cover blurb.

“Bare-knuckle operative, cynical White House insider, romantic visionary — Bobby Kennedy was all of these things at one time or another.”

Pine has so far led three Star Trek movies as central character Captain James T. Kirk since the film franchise’s 2009 reboot, and most recently appeared in a supporting role for 2017 hit superhero movie Wonder Woman.

Of late, he’s lent his voice to animated series Supermansion, appeared in three episodes throughout season three of the Nancy and Steve Carell crime comedy Angie Tribeca, and returned for a second season of Wet Hot American Summer.

Upcoming projects include a fourth Star Trek film, as well as 2018’s fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time and TV mini-series One Day She’ll Darken. Relaxnews