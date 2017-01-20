Chris Evans pranks fans as Captain America to raise funds for charity (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — In a bid to raise funds for a charity, Chris Evans decided to prank unsuspecting visitors to a comic store in Boston recently by using his voice to help bring a Captain America doll to life.

Using a hidden microphone inside the doll, Evans got participants to accept his Escape Room-style challenge that needless to say provided much comic relief.

In an Escape Room challenge, players must collect clues and complete puzzles in order to free themselves from the room and finish the game. The Marvel star has teamed up with Omaze to allow fans an opportunity to participate in an Escape Room challenge with him to raise money for charity.

Proceeds will go to support Christopher’s Haven, which provides temporary housing to families with children receiving treatment for cancer in nearby Boston hospitals.

Watch Chris Evans prank people with a Captain America doll to raise funds for charity.