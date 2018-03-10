Chong Wei biopic an inspiration to all Malaysians, says Khairy

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Lee Chong Wei attend the world premiere of 'Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend' in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The biopic Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend is not just a movie to watch for entertainment, instead it can inspire all Malaysians.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the biopic movie that will be screened in cinemas nationwide from March 15, tells the story of what national icon Datuk Lee Chong Wei once said to him that having talent alone was not enough to be the best badminton player.

He said the life story of the player, ranked second in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings, should serve as a lesson and inspiration to the people, especially the younger generation who were interested in sports, especially badminton.

“Chong Wei once told me that talent alone is not enough. He said all the players under Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have talent but what makes him the best is his willingness to work harder and his desire to be the best.

“Tonight, we see the story of a legend of the country, the story of a Malaysian hero who will inspire us all.

He said this at a world premiere of Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here tonight that was also attended by BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and Chong Wei as well as his wife Datin Wong Mew Choo and two sons, Kingston and Terrance Lee.

Also present at the event was National men’s singles chief coach Datuk Misbun Sidek, Datuk Jailani Sidek and Rahman Sidek.

Meanwhile, Misbun, who played a major role in Chong Wei’s success, said he was confident that the 133-minute movie would give a clear picture of the sports (badminton) in the eyes of Malaysians.

His sentiment was shared by Jailani, former National men’s doubles champion, who also expressed his hope that parents should continue to support their children who wanted to venture into badminton.

Datuk Rosyam Nor, who played Misbun character in the movie, said the history was not only created by the movie premiere in front of an audience of 20,000 but also the fact that people could appreciate the success of the country’s badminton champion (via watching the movie).

Movie director Teng Bee said he was proud and excited to see the multiracial audience at the premiere tonight which reflected the high spirit of patriotism. — Bernama