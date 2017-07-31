Chinese movie ‘Wolf Warriors 2’ tops global box office

Released in just five territories, Chinese action movie 'Wolf Warriors 2' has grossed US$125.7 million R(M537.9 million) during its opening weekend. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — The Wolf Warriors sequel took the box office by surprise, beating Dunkirk to the top spot. Released in just five territories, the Chinese action movie grossed US$125.7 million (RM537.9 million) during its opening weekend.

The film comes ahead of Christophe Nolan’s World War II blockbuster, which grossed US$73.7 million. In total, Dunkirk has grossed US$234.1 million since its release.

Despicable Me 3 drops a place to third, grossing US$43.8 million in its fourth week on screens. In total, Universal’s animated movie has grossed US$819.2 million.

Global box office, July 30, 2017 :

1. Wolf Warriors 2 US$125.7 million

2. Dunkirk US$73.7 million

3. Despicable Me 3 US$43.8 million

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$33.1 million

5. War for the Planet of the Apes US$30.9 million

6. The Emoji Movie US$25.6 million

7. The Founding of an Army US$24 million

8. The Battleship Island US$22.5 million

9. Girls Trip $22.1 million

10. Atomic Blonde US$21.6 million — AFP-Relaxnews