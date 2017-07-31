Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Chinese movie ‘Wolf Warriors 2’ tops global box office

Monday July 31, 2017
05:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s MosulThe Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s Mosul

Putin tells US to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia (VIDEO)Putin tells US to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia (VIDEO)

The Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patientsThe Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patients

The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Released in just five territories, Chinese action movie 'Wolf Warriors 2' has grossed US$125.7 million R(M537.9 million) during its opening weekend. — AFP picReleased in just five territories, Chinese action movie 'Wolf Warriors 2' has grossed US$125.7 million R(M537.9 million) during its opening weekend. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — The Wolf Warriors sequel took the box office by surprise, beating Dunkirk to the top spot. Released in just five territories, the Chinese action movie grossed US$125.7 million (RM537.9 million) during its opening weekend.

The film comes ahead of Christophe Nolan’s World War II blockbuster, which grossed US$73.7 million. In total, Dunkirk has grossed US$234.1 million since its release.

Despicable Me 3 drops a place to third, grossing US$43.8 million in its fourth week on screens. In total, Universal’s animated movie has grossed US$819.2 million.

Global box office, July 30, 2017 :

1. Wolf Warriors 2 US$125.7 million

2. Dunkirk US$73.7 million

3. Despicable Me 3 US$43.8 million

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$33.1 million

5. War for the Planet of the Apes US$30.9 million

6. The Emoji Movie US$25.6 million

7. The Founding of an Army US$24 million

8. The Battleship Island US$22.5 million

9. Girls Trip $22.1 million

10. Atomic Blonde US$21.6 million — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline