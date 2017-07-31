Chinese movie ‘Wolf Warriors 2’ tops global box office

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — The Wolf Warriors sequel took the box office by surprise, beating Dunkirk to the top spot. Released in just five territories, the Chinese action movie grossed US$125.7 million (RM537.9 million) during its opening weekend.
The film comes ahead of Christophe Nolan’s World War II blockbuster, which grossed US$73.7 million. In total, Dunkirk has grossed US$234.1 million since its release.
Despicable Me 3 drops a place to third, grossing US$43.8 million in its fourth week on screens. In total, Universal’s animated movie has grossed US$819.2 million.
Global box office, July 30, 2017 :
1. Wolf Warriors 2 US$125.7 million
2. Dunkirk US$73.7 million
3. Despicable Me 3 US$43.8 million
4. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$33.1 million
5. War for the Planet of the Apes US$30.9 million
6. The Emoji Movie US$25.6 million
7. The Founding of an Army US$24 million
8. The Battleship Island US$22.5 million
9. Girls Trip $22.1 million
10. Atomic Blonde US$21.6 million — AFP-Relaxnews