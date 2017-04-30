Last updated -- GMT+8

Chen Sicheng caught cheating on Tong Liya again?

Trouble in paradise? — CinemaOnline picTrouble in paradise? — CinemaOnline picHONG KONG, April 30 — Rumours are rife that there is no saving Chen Sicheng’s marriage with Tong Liya anymore, after he was caught meeting with two women in the United States recently.

As reported on Sina, the Out of Inferno actor, who was involved in a cheating scandal a couple of years ago, was seen by a netizen having lunch at a restaurant in Los Angeles and interacting in a flirty fashion with one of the women, who resembles actress Zhang Xuan.

The netizen claimed that the two of them even referred to each other as “baby” throughout their meal.

Rumours of his infidelity goes way back to 2014, not a year into his marriage with Tong Liya, when Chen was spotted spending time at another woman’s house. However, his actress wife defended him against the allegations at the time.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, he was caught with two women in his hotel room. — CinemaOnline

