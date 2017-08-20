Check out this new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Death Note’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action movie adaptation of popular Japanese manga series Death Note.

The film stars Nat Wolff , Margaret Qualley, Keith Stanfield, Paul Nakauchi, Shea Whigham and Willem Dafoe.

It centres on a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook that kills anyone whose name he writes within its pages. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, he begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

Death Note is set for release on August 25. A screengrab from Netflix's upcoming live-action movie adaptation of popular Japanese manga series ‘Death Note’.