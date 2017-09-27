Check out this new trailer for ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — With just a few weeks till its release, Lionsgate has shared a new trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie that features our favourite equestrian childhood characters.

My Little Pony: The Movie follows Twilight Sparkle and her five friends — Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity — as they try to save their land from the evil Commander Tempest’s invading forces.

The animated film boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Sia, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba, Taye Diggs, Liev Schreiber and Michael Peña among others.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 — Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity — embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.”

My Little Pony: The Movie is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ that features the voice talents of Emily Blunt and Zoe Saldana among others.