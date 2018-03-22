Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Check out this new trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 22 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming animated comedy Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

The latest film in the highly successful franchise sees Selena Gomez’s Mavis and her family embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship as part of a plan to cheer up dad Drac (voiced by Adam Sandler). But things soon start to take a wrong turn when Mavis realises Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), who just happens to be the descendent of famed vampire killer Van Helsing.

Also lending their talent to the film are Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, and Andy Samberg

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is set for release on July 13.

A screengrab from upcoming animated comedy ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ that features the voice talents of Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler among others.A screengrab from upcoming animated comedy ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ that features the voice talents of Selena Gomez and Adam Sandler among others.

