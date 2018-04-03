Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 3 — Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have joined the other Hollywood couples who have called it quits after years of marriage.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their separation after nine years of marriage with a joint statement that read: “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.

“We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’. So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The pair met in 2006 while filming Step Up and started dating shortly after. They got married on July 11, 2009 in a private ceremony in Malibu and welcomed daughter, Everly, on May 31, 2013.