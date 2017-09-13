Catch Malaysia’s first Mouseketeers on ‘Club Mickey Mouse’ this Friday

Clockwise from top left: Mouseketeer Dheena, Mouseketeer Gabriel, Mickey Mouse, Mouseketeer Faiz, Head Mouseketeer Charis, Mouseketeer Natasya, Mouseketeer Wafiy and Mouseketeer Erissa. — Picture courtesy of Disney Channel AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — After an extensive nation-wide search, Disney Channel has picked seven young, talented Malaysians to be the country’s first group of Mouseketeers for its multi-platform show Club Mickey Mouse.

Created by Walt Disney in 1955, the original Mickey Mouse Club is being refreshed with a digitally savvy audience in mind with the Club Mickey Mouse, which will be a one-of-a-kind, multi-platform experience, providing fans with more ways to celebrate their love for Disney.

The franchise has been localised for local content with a contemporary show that will entertain kids and families through music, comedy, games and celebrity guest appearances that include actress Nur Fazura, actor and singer Fattah Amin, and hip-hop rapper Joe Flizzow.

Leading the Mouseketeers is 26-year-old popular YouTube lifestyle personality Charis, who is from Kuala Lumpur. She will be joined by the two winners of the “Club Mickey Mouse Star Search”: Faiz, 15, from Johor Bahru and Natasya, 14, from Selangor.

Rounding up the rest of the Mouseketeers are 13-year-old Dheena from Negeri Sembilan, 14-year-old Erissa from Kuala Lumpur, 15-year-old Wafiy from Sabah and16-year-old Gabriel from Selangor.

“We are extremely proud of our talented Mouseketeers, and we can’t wait for Malaysian kids and families to get to know them,” said vice president and general manager of Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, Amit Malhotra.

“Together with our valued partner Astro, we are pleased that our fans in Malaysia will be the first in Southeast Asia to enjoy this iconic show which has been refreshed and localised especially for Malaysians.”

Astro’s vice president of Content Management Group Agnes Rozario added: “We are proud that Disney Channel has chosen Malaysia as the launch pad for the localisation of this great format. We are thrilled that our young talented Malaysians will have the opportunity to express their creativity and showcase their talent to a regional audience.”

Besides the variety show on Disney Channel in Malaysia, there are also 16 digital-first episodes called “Club Mickey Mouse Extra” that will enable the Mouseketeers to interact with fans via social media.

Fans can enjoy all digital content on Disney Channel Asia’s social media platforms as well as on www.clubmickeymouse.my.

So lock in your dates for the premiere of Club Mickey Mouse that is set for this Friday, September 15 at 1.30pm on the Disney Channel (Astro Channel 615) and it will also be available on Astro GO and On Demand. You can also catch it on Disney XD (Astro Channel 617) and Disney Junior (Astro Channel 613) at the same time.