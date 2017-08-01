Casey Affleck, Summer Phoenix to split after 10 years

Casey Affleck is splitting with his wife of 10 years, Summer Phoenix. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Casey Affleck’s wife of 10 years, Summer Phoenix, has filed for divorce from the actor today, according to US Weekly.

Phoenix filed documents for separation in November 2015, TMZ wrote, although the couple did not announce their split until March 2016.

She is asking for spousal support and attorney fees, according to TMZ.

Oscar winner Affleck, 41, and model-actress Phoenix, 38, were introduced by Phoenix’s older brother, actor Joaquin Phoenix, in 2000.

She’s also the younger sister of late actor River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose in 1993. Affleck is the younger brother of actor and director Ben Affleck.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and have two boys, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.