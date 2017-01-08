Carrie Fisher’s urn is a giant Prozac pill

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, California, November 27, 2010. — Picture by Kevin Scanlon/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Non-conformist even in death, Carrie Fisher’s ashes were placed in a giant Prozac pill and buried together with her mother Debbie Reynolds following the Singin’ in the Rain legend’s funeral on Friday.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, was seen carrying his sister’s ashes in the unusual urn shaped like the anti-depressant drug at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

The actress, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, was often candid about her struggles with mental health issues.

“Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd told Entertainment Tonight.

“She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie [Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter] and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

He added, “We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favourite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later, on December 27, at UCLA Medical Centre.

Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.