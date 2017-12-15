Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Carrie Fisher honoured with plaque in Hollywood (VIDEO)

Friday December 15, 2017
11:30 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — Carrie Fisher was honoured in Los Angeles yesterday with a ceremony commemorating her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

The late actress’ brother, Todd Fisher, unveiled a replica of a plaque — the finished one will hang in Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theatre, where the original film debuted in 1977.

The celebration took place on the eve of the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was Fisher’s final film — she died on December 27, 2016, shortly after wrapping production. — Reuters 

Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016, shortly after wrapping production for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ — Reuters picCarrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016, shortly after wrapping production for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ — Reuters pic

