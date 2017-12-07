Camila Cabello reveals debut album details

Camila Cabello’s ‘Camila’ is out early next year. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Former Fifth Harmony member and Havana singer Camila Cabello has revealed details of her debut solo album, which is set for release early in 2018.

Camila is set to release on January 12 and will be available to pre-order today, with two tracks called Never Be the Same and Real Friends being offered up as instant downloads.

Cabello announced the news in a long message to fans on Instagram, saying, “all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i’m not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter... i decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else’s story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself.”

The album will follow just over a year after the Cuban-American singer-songwriter announced her departure from the girl group.

Over the year since then, Cabello has performed as a solo artist on a number of tracks, including I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes and Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly.

More recently, Havana, the lead single from the singer’s debut solo LP, released in September and reached top spots on album charts around the world. Cabello also recently received Billboard Women in Music’s Breakthrough Artist Award. — AFP-Relaxnews