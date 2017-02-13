Last updated Monday, February 13, 2017 8:43 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Cage the Elephant wins best rock album Grammy

Monday February 13, 2017
08:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Lovers, florists fret over pricier roses this Valentine’s DayLovers, florists fret over pricier roses this Valentine’s Day

North Korea confirms ballistic missile test a successNorth Korea confirms ballistic missile test a success

The Edit: Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76The Edit: Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76

Leicester continues to sink as Chelsea extends lead after drawLeicester continues to sink as Chelsea extends lead after draw

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rock group Cage the Elephant poses with the award they won for Best Rock Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic Rock group Cage the Elephant poses with the award they won for Best Rock Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Cage the Elephant this morning won the Grammy for Best Rock Album with Tell Me I’m Pretty, a hard-charging work driven by jarring guitars and grim subject matter.

It was the first Grammy for the band, which comes from Bowling Green, Kentucky, but has been based largely in Britain where it enjoys a wider following. 

Tell Me I’m Pretty won out in a field that included albums by alternative rock mainstays Weezer and chart-toppers Blink-182.

Tell Me I’m Pretty is the fourth album by Cage the Elephant, which has subtly shifted its sound from a bluesy classic rock to a more searing guitar base.

For Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant tapped as a producer Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, whose rough-around-the-edges garage rock sound can be heard throughout the album.

The band goes into dark territory on the track Sweetie Little Jean in which vocalist Matt Shultz sings of a lingering trauma — when he was 12, a girl in his neighborhood with whom he was friends was abducted and murdered.

The song Punchin’ Bag revolves around a woman who tries to fight back in a physically abusive relationship.

The album’s first single, Mess Around, has touches of classic rock as Shultz appears to sing about an attractive woman who knows her power with men. 

But the song’s meaning becomes more ambiguous through an accompanying video that incorporates silent-era films from French director Georges Melies, which were based on the travel novels of Jules Verne. — AFP  

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline