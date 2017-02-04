Bruno Mars and Skepta join Brit Awards 2017 performance line-up

Singer Bruno Mars is joining the Brit Awards lineup. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Bruno Mars and Skepta are the latest performers to join the line-up for the upcoming for the Brit Awards 2017, with the two artistes set to join previously announced acts — The 1975, Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé — on stage.

Commenting on their addition to the night’s entertainment suite, Brits chairman Jason Iley said in a statement: “The Brit Awards is proud to attract international artists and we’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars back to the stage. Skepta is a homegrown talent who’s had an incredible year including three nominations and I can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the event.”

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis will host the star-studded event this year, which will be held at London’s The O2 on February 22.

Skepta, The 1975, Kano and Coldplay are among the artists nominated, while Beyoncé will compete against sister Solange, among others, for the Best International Female prize. David Bowie and Leonard Cohen have been nominated posthumously. — AFP-Relaxnews