Broadway musical gets a touch of local flair

Saturday September 9, 2017
02:21 PM GMT+8

Tools

The actors bring to life familiar characters from the strip: Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally Brown and of course Charlie Brown, himself. — Sifu Productions picThe actors bring to life familiar characters from the strip: Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally Brown and of course Charlie Brown, himself. — Sifu Productions picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — You might have heard of the Peanuts comic strip but did you know there’s actually a long-running Broadway musical inspired by it? Fortunately for Peanuts fans local theatre company Sifu Productions is staging the musical, You’re A Good Man Charline Brown’ this September.

A family-friendly production, it will feature familiar characters such as Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Sally Brown and of course Charlie Brown. It has won various awards since it was first performed in 1967, with lyrics and music attributed to Clark Gesner.

Local actors Peter Ong, Benjamin Lin, Tria Aziz, Joel Wong, Safia Hanifah and Ivan Chan Atienza will be featured in the show, led by award-winning director Freddy Tan, assisted by Chinese theatre veteran William Yap, Fly Halizor and Loh Ui Li as co-musical directors, Tunku Atiah as choreographer, BOH Cameronian Arts Award winners Amelia Tan as Lighting Designer and Zen Tan as set designer.

Catch the show at DPAC, Empire Damansara from 29 September to 8 October. The tickets can be purchased online here.

