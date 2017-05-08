‘Bro, I think it’s Darth Vader weh’: Stormtroopers are Malaysian too (VIDEO)

These Malaysian Stormtroopers prove as clueless as their colleagues from other parts of the galaxy — Screengrab from YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Force choke us, why don’t you?

May the Fourth just passed and we completely missed this amazeballs Star Wars fan tribute created by the Macam Yes Studios, the people behind popular Malaysian YouTube channel Dan Khoo Productions.

The short clip imagines a conversation between three star-struck Malaysian Stormtroopers, as played by the Malaysian garrison of the 501st Legion, after one of them spots Darth Vader on the battlefield.

Naturally, a full-on conversation in Manglish ensues, peppered with a liberal sprinkling of sot, meh, geng, walaueh and siao ah, as one of them tries to talk his reluctant squad mates into shaking the Dark Lord of the Sith’s hand.

Good idea or bad? Click on the video below to find out what happens next.