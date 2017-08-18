Brad Pitt must pay €568,000 to French chateau decorator

Pitt and Jolie have been ordered to pay €568,000 to a lighting designer they employed for their chateau in southern France. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 18 — A French appeal court has ordered US stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to pay €568,000 (RM2.86 million) to a lighting designer they employed for their chateau in southern France, judicial sources said today.

The court ruled on April 19 in favour of Odile Soudant, whose company went bankrupt, in the dispute with Chateau Miraval, the firm that manages the sprawling 17th-century property.

Pitt and Jolie — now separated — bought the property in the southern Provence region in 2008 and the actors were married in its chapel in 2014.

The multi-million dollar project to illuminate the 40-room chateau and three outbuildings involved as many as 17 full-time workers at one point but was not covered by a contract, according to the French daily Liberation.

The renovation of the chateau ran smoothly for two years, by which time it ran up €25 million in costs, Liberation reported, before technical problems and delays began cropping up, culminating in a billing dispute that brought payments to a halt.

Pitt and Jolie have been ordered to pay nearly €450,000 to the administrator of Soudant’s company Lumieres Studio to pay unpaid bills and compensate for harm to its reputation, the sources said.

In addition, Chateau Miraval must pay €60,000 to Soudant herself for harm to her reputation and some €8,000 in unpaid fees.

It owes another €50,000 in court costs.

Soudant headed the lighting section of prominent French architect Jean Nouvel’s studio before setting up Lumieres Studio in 2009.

It was this connection that prompted Pitt — an avid fan of Nouvel to the point of naming one of his daughters Shiloh Nouvel — to seek out Soudant for the work, Liberation reported.

Liberation said Soudant intends to pursue the dispute further for alleged copyright infringement.

“Brad Pitt bankrupted my company and appropriated my work,” she told the paper, saying Pitt claims authorship of the lighting at the property, which spreads over 400 hectares of woodland and vineyards near Aix-en-Provence.

According to Liberation, she has also warned the French perfumer Guerlain over an advert featuring Jolie at the chateau that includes shots of the actress on a stairway for which Soudant designed the lighting.

Pitt and Jolie said in March that despite their separation they did not intend to sell the chateau. — AFP