Bob Dylan to headline Japan’s Fuji Rock festival

Dylan will perform at the international music festival in July, organisers said today. — AFP pic TOKYO, March 16 — Legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the international music festival in July, said organisers.

“40 years since his 1st tour of Japan and shows at the Budokan, Bob Dylan’s historic 101st performance in Japan will be in Naeba this summer!” announced festival organisers.

Fuji Rock is an annual rock festival held in Naeba Ski Resort, in Niigata Prefecture. The three-day event is the largest outdoor music event in Japan.

The 2018 lineup will also feature star performers like Kendrick Lamar, The Dirty Projectors, N.E.R.D, Skrillex, Vampire Weekend, Jack Johnson, and MGMT.

Dylan’s first concert in Japan took at place at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall in 1978, and led to the famous live album Live at Budokan (1979).

In 2016, Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature, the first songwriter to receive the award.

The Fuji Rock festival will take place from July 27-29, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews