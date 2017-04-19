‘Bloodline’ season three premiere date revealed

Kyle Chandler returns in the third and final series of ‘Bloodline’, coming to Netflix May 26. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — The American streaming site Netflix will air the third and final season of its family-drama-style psychological thriller Bloodline from May 26.

The 10 upcoming episodes, that will conclude the series, will debut on Netflix Friday, May 26.

From the look of the first trailer, revealed by the VOD site, the series promises turbulent, chaotic and dark times ahead for the Rayburns. The Rayburn family, who own a prosperous hotel in the Florida Keys, see the past they hoped definitively buried start to resurface, bringing to light a series of dark secrets. As the lies are revealed, the once-harmonious family becomes subsumed with paranoia and mistrust, and good people are forced to consider doing very bad things.

Launched in 2015 on Netflix by the creators of Damages, Bloodline follows the reunited Rayburn family. When parents Sally (Sissy Spacek) and Robert (Sam Shepard) hold a party to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their Florida Keys hotel, the couple’s eldest son Danny (Ben Mendelsohn) — who turned his back on the clan several years earlier — decides to return. His return coincides with a series of dramatic events that bring old family secrets back to the surface.

Watch the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews