Blake Lively to star in a new spy franchise

Actress Blake Lively arrives for Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York City April 21, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, August 17 —The Gossip Girl lead will star in The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller that could be the launchpad for a new cinema franchise, according to Paramount, who has just acquired the rights to the film.



In The Rhythm Section, Blake Lively takes on the role of Stephanie Patrick. Orphaned at age 20, following the death of her family in an air crash, Stephanie sinks into alcohol and drug abuse and finally, prostitution. When she discovers that the crash was not an accident but a terrorist attack that was the subject of a high-level cover-up, she accepts a job with British intelligence in a bid to seek revenge.

The character, reminiscent of Nikita in the eponymous Luc Besson film, is the heroine of four novels by Mark Burnell: The Rhythm Section,Gemini, Chameleon and The Third Woman.



If the film proves to be a box office success, Paramount will have plenty of material for sequels. That's deemed to be quite likely given that the film will be produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the last eight James Bond movies.



Shooting is set to begin in the fall under the direction of Reed Morano, who is best known for her work in television (The Handmaid's Tale, Billions).

The Rhythm Section will be her second feature film, the first being I Think We're Alone Now, a post-apocalypse science-fiction drama with Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning which has yet to be released.



The former heroine of the hit teen series Gossip Girl, Lively has recently been seen in Woody Allen's Cafe Society, and the survial thriller The Shallows. She will continue to be in the public eye this fall with the September release of Marc Forster's All I See Is You.

The actress will also feature in the adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, The Husband's Secret, and in A Simple Favor by Paul Feig. — AFP-Relaxnews