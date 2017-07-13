Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Blake Lively to play assassin out for revenge in ‘The Rhythm Section’

Thursday July 13, 2017
05:10 PM GMT+8

Blake Lively arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters picBlake Lively arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York April 26, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 13 — With her husband Ryan Reynold’s stellar box office success as Deadpool, it’s no wonder Blake Lively is keen to get into the action movie genre herself.

Variety reports that she has signed on to star in the spy thriller The Rhythm Section.

The film will be directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of James Bond fame.

It is an adaption of the first book of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four novels.

Lively will play the titular heroine, who’s on a path to self-destruction after her family are killed in a plane crash — a flight that she was meant to be on.

After discovering that the crash wasn’t an accident, she undergoes a complete self-transformation into a deadly assassin, hell-bent on tracking down those responsible.

With other novels in the popular series including Gemini, The Third Woman and Chameleon, could we be seeing a female Jason Bourne in the making?

