Blake Lively injured while filming ‘The Rhythm Section’

Blake Lively sustained an injury while filming her new movie ‘The Rhythm Section’ in Dublin, Ireland. — Reuters picDUBLIN, Dec 5 — Production has temporarily halted on The Rhythm Section after its star Blake Lively suffered an injury while filming the spy thriller in Dublin, Ireland.

The film’s studio Paramount Picture released a statement yesterday confirming that the actress has injured her hand on set.

It read, in part, that “filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.”

The Rhythm Section is a modern adaptation of the first of British thriller writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series.

In the film, Lively plays Patrick, a woman who is forced to uncover the truth about her family’s deaths once she learns that the plane crash that killed them was not an accident. In order to solve the case, she has to adopt the identity of the assassin responsible for the killings.