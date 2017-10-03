‘Blade Runner 2049’ red carpet cancelled after Las Vegas shooting

Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (second from left) and cast members Ryan Gosling (left), Ana de Armas (second from right) and Harrison Ford (right) attend a photocall for the film ‘Blade Runner 2049’ in Paris September 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Warner Bros yesterday scaled back the world premiere for its sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 following the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history in which a gunman killed at least 59 people in Las Vegas.

The premiere for the film, which stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, was scheduled for tonight in Hollywood. The screening will go ahead but without a red carpet where stars chat to reporters and pose for photos.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros Pictures, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049," Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros said in a statement.

Yesterday's red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles for the movie Marshall was also cancelled, and ABC television said Dancing With the Stars began with a moment of silence yesterday.

Variety also reported that Las Vegas shows Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group cancelled Monday night performances.

Sunday's shooting turned a three-day open-air country music festival into a scene of carnage. More than 500 people were injured after a 64-year-old gunman released a hailstorm of bullets into the site of the Route91 Harvest festival.

Police said the motives of the gunman, who killed himself, were unknown. — Reuters