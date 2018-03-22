‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted-about film in history

Black Panther toys are displayed to attendees at the Hasbro showroom during the annual New York Toy Fair in New York February 20, 2018. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 22 — Black Panther is still crushing everything in its path. This latest opus from Marvel Studios has now become the most tweeted-about film in Twitter history.

And yet another record is broken. The buzz around Black Panther has continued since its release in mid-February. Having topped a billion dollars at the box office worldwide, this Marvel production has become the most tweeted-about movie in history, with over 35 million tweets. An enormous number which outstrips the most recent Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Infinity War, which are in second and third place respectively. The most used hashtags are #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever and #Wakanda. The first three days after the film’s US release on February 16 were the biggest in terms of tweets.

The rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar got the most retweets with his announcement of the film’s soundtrack followed by a video of two children disguised as one man attempting to get into a cinema with one ticket. And last but not least, former First Lady Michelle Obama is ranked in third position with the message on her Twitter account: “Congrats to the entire #blackPanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Unsurprisingly, the US is the country with the most tweets about the film, followed by the UK and Thailand.

These black superheroes from the Marvel universe continue to top box office records, with US$605.4 million (RM2.36 billion) grossed in North America, US$1.19 billion worldwide and 3.1 million tickets sold in France. — AFP-Relaxnews