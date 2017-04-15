Bill Condon in talks to direct ‘The Bride of Frankenstein’ remake

Bill Condon directed Disney's live-action remake of 'Beauty and the Beast', which has grossed over US$1 billion (RM4.4 billion) at the box-office. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 15 — Universal is hoping to sign the Beauty and the Beast director to helm the next movie in the Universal Monsters series, reports Deadline.

With The Mummy ready to hit US theaters in June, Universal is apparently already working on the next movie in the Universal Monsters series, which is reviving the mythical monsters of the big screen with a series of movie remakes.

The American studio reportedly has Bill Condon in mind to direct the new version of The Bride of Frankenstein. The directors last film, Beauty and the Beast, has already grossed over US$1 billion (RM4.40 billion) at the global box office. Aside from his obvious talent for directing blockbusters (he was also at the helm of the last two installments of Twilight), Bill Condon is a big fan of the original 1935 movie directed by James Whale.

In fact, James Whale was the subject of the directors Gods and Monsters movie, which was nominated for three Oscars in 1999 and won Best Adapted Screenplay. Ian McKellen plays Whale in his later years.

As yet, there’s no word on which actors could replace Boris Karloff and Elsa Lanchester as the monster and his bride in the upcoming remake. Although Angelina Jolie’s name was mentioned when the project was first announced in November 2015, Deadline’s recent story doesn’t mention any potential lead actors.

The remake will be penned by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplays for Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, Indiana Jones 4 and Inferno. The film will be produced by Alex Kurtzman, director of The Mummy, which will be out in US theatres on June 9. — AFP-Relaxnews