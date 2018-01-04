Bigbang’s Taeyang, actress Min Hyo-rin to marry Feb 3

Members of South Korean boy band Bigbang (from left) G-Dragon, Seungri and Taeyang attend the Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards in Seoul February 13, 2013. — AFP picSEOUL, Jan 4 — South Korean boy band Bigbang's Taeyang and his actress fiancee Min Hyo-rin will tie the knot in a church on Feb 3, the singer's agency said today, Yonhap news agency reported.

YG Entertainment said the couple will have a wedding party at Paradise City hotel in Incheon after a private ceremony at the church they go to in Seoul.

“We hope the public wishes them the best as they are about to start an important new chapter in life,” the agency said in a statement.

The two have been seeing each other since 2014 and made it public in June 2015.

Taeyang called Min “the muse who inspires me,” when he dismissed a breakup rumour in last August.

The 29-year-old vocalist has also led a successful solo career, with hit songs such as Eyes, Nose, Lips and Look at Me Only.

Min, 31, made her debut in 2006 as a commercial model and starred in movies that include Sunny in 2011 and The Grand Heist in 2012.

The singer is expected to start his mandatory military duty sometime in the first half of this year. — Bernama