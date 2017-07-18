Big Bang’s Seungri is coming to KL in August

Seungri will be in KL to attend the grand opening of South Korean concept eatery YG Republique’s first outlet in Malaysia at TREC Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — G-Dragon might be bringing his world tour to Malaysia on September 16, 2017, but before that fellow Big Bang member Seungri is coming to Kuala Lumpur on August 11, 2017.

The K-pop band’s youngest member will be in town to attend the official launch of South Korean concept eatery YG Republique’s first outlet in Malaysia at TREC Kuala Lumpur.

YG Republique is owned by YG Entertainment, one of South Korea's biggest entertainment and talent agencies.

The outlet has two sections: Samgeori Butcher's, which specialises in Korean BBQ, and K-Pub, Malaysia's first dedicated K-pop-themed bar.

Other artistes scheduled to make a special appearance are DJs Glory, TPA, and Danu from Seungri’s record label, Natural High Record.

Fans hoping to catch sight of him may want to note, however, that the launch is an invite-only event.