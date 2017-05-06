Last updated -- GMT+8

Beyonce’s publicist slams lip-filler talk, says just water retention

Saturday May 6, 2017
04:44 PM GMT+8

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017. — Reuters picBeyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 6 — In an unusual move, Beyonce’s publicist has addressed speculation that the singer has had lip fillers.

In a strongly worded statement, Yvette Noel-Schure took MediaTakeOut to task for publishing a story suggesting that Beyonce’s noticeably swollen lips were the result of a cosmetic procedure.

Noel-Schure said Beyonce’s lips may appear fuller because of fluid retention during her pregnancy, and called the site “bullies” for “picking on a pregnant lady”.

The Grammy-winning artist is expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z, and is thought to be in her third trimester.

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me,” the statement purportedly read, as sighted by Gossip Cop.

“Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?

“Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”

 

The speculation started after fans started noticing that Beyonce’s lips appeared puffier than usual.

In the statement that was addressed to MediaTakeOut staff, Noel-Schure went on to say she wanted to do something because she was so angry.

“The sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity.

“I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.

“You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart.

“You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”

