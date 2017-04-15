Benedict Cumberbatch to play Rockefeller imposter

Benedict Cumberbatch will play a conman in his next big film role. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 15 —The British actor is set to play The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, in a movie based on the true story of a German imposter who successfully posed as a member of the Rockefeller family for several years.

The supposed Clark Rockefeller was, in reality, Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, a German national who lived under a succession of aliases after arriving in the US in the 1980s. By posing as a member of the Rockefeller family—an American industrial, political and banking clan who made their fortune in the oil business—Christian landed several Wall Street jobs and married a wealthy golden girl of the finance world in the 1990s. The fraud was discovered in 2008 and the imposter, who had since divorced his wife, took flight, kidnapping his eight-year-old daughter in the process.

The story could have ended there. But the officers who arrested Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter discovered his real identity and eventually linked the fraudster to the murder of John Sohus, back in 1985. At the time, Christian lived as a tenant with the victim’s mother in California. He was convicted of the murder and is currently serving a prison term in the US.

Benedict Cumberbatch will step into the role of the imposter in a movie based on Mark Seal’s book The Man in the Rockefeller Suit. This isn’t the actor’s first stint as a real-life character. After portraying Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, Cumberbatch is also set to play Thomas Edison in The Current War, due out in December. — AFP-Relaxnews