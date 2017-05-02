Last updated Tuesday, May 02, 2017 7:47 pm GMT+8

Ben Affleck moves out of family home amid divorce from Jennifer Garner

Director and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters picDirector and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 2 ― Just weeks after officially announcing his divorce from Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck has reportedly finally moved out of their family home.

According to E! News, Affleck has not moved that far away and the site quoted a source as saying: “He found a house close by. They are both excited for the next step and they are happy that they have two loving homes for the kids.”

Affleck and Garner first announced their separation in June 2015 but Affleck lived in the guest house at the family home even till they officially filed for divorce on April 13.

They have maintained that co-parenting their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, remains their ultimate priority.

