Beck releases video for ‘Up All Night’ (VIDEO)

Friday September 8, 2017
08:30 AM GMT+8

Beck reveals the single 'Up All Night' from his upcoming album. — AFP pic Beck reveals the single 'Up All Night' from his upcoming album. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Alternative rock musician Beck has revealed the single Up All Night from his upcoming album, accompanied by a fantastical video about a young female superhero.

Beck first released Up All Night in 2016, but he’s now shared a new version of the track that will be included on his upcoming album, Colors.  Directed by Canada, the video for Up All Night opens on a party scene, as a young, drunken man collapses onto a pool table.

Outside, a woman practices her kickboxing on a street sign, then heads off into the night with a homemade shield, running into Snow White on her way.  Heading through city streets, and not even stopping as she powers up with a pink sprinkle donut, she makes her way to the front door of the apartment hosting the party, as the young man, still on the pool table, wets himself.

With a quick pull on her inhaler, the woman transforms into a fully armored superhero and breaks through the wall, and, after stopping to partake in the revelry, arrives to save the unfortunate party-goer from his self-induced state.  

Colors is set to release on October 13. — AFP-Relaxnews

