BBC orders 11 new dramas, including ‘Little Women’ and ‘War of the Worlds’

‘Little Women’ is being made into a three-part miniseries for the BBC. — AFP picLONDON, May 6 — At a London event yesterday, British broadcaster BBC announced that it has 11 new drama series on order. Projects in the works include miniseries based on the literary classics Little Women and The War of the Worlds.

Written by American novelist Louisa May Alcott and published in 1868, Little Women tells the story of four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — during the American Civil War. After their father heads off to war to serve as a chaplain, the girls learn to get along with life on their own in Concord, Massachusetts, with their mother and the family maid and cook, Hannah.

The story of this abolitionist family who, despite losing its fortune, is always willing to help those in need, has been made into big and small screen adaptations on several previous occasions. George Cukor’s 1933 film starred Katharine Hepburn and Joan Bennett, and a 1949 version starred Elizabeth Taylor. The most recent adaptation dates from 1994, with Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale.

The BBC’s three-part miniseries is due to start filming in July. The cast will be announced soon.

The network’s The War of the Worlds adaptation is scheduled to start filming in early 2018. The famous sci-fi novel by H.G Wells has also been brought to screens several times in the past, including a 2005 movie from Steven Spielberg, in which Tom Cruise saved humankind from a hostile alien invasion.

In addition, the BBC has ordered a new version of Rumer Godden’s novel Black Narcissus, Stephen Frears (Florence Foster Jenkins) is signed up to help bring John Preston’s A Very English Scandal to the small screen, and Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) has penned a miniseries based on Howards End by E. M. Forster.

The broadcaster even has a Netflix collaboration in the pipeline, with Giri/Haji, an eight-part series following Kenzo, a Japanese detective who travels to London in search of his wayward brother. — AFP-Relaxnews