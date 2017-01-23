Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 7:11 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Bastille reportedly film cameo for ‘Game of Thrones’

Monday January 23, 2017
05:15 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China tells Trump to grasp importance of ‘One China’ policyChina tells Trump to grasp importance of ‘One China’ policy

The Edit: See these kids try Indonesian food for the first timeThe Edit: See these kids try Indonesian food for the first time

Hong Kong evacuates dozens after WWII bomb foundHong Kong evacuates dozens after WWII bomb found

The Edit: China’s ‘baby bump’The Edit: China’s ‘baby bump’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The British indie pop band reportedly filmed scenes for the final episode of season seven at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland last week. — AFP picThe British indie pop band reportedly filmed scenes for the final episode of season seven at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland last week. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 23 — Bastille is the latest band to film a cameo for Game of Thrones.

According to The Watchers on the Wall, the British indie pop group filmed scenes for the final episode of season seven at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland last week.

Although there’s no word on what the scene is actually about, previous set leaks have suggested it’s a big sequence because it involved several days of shooting and over 300 wights (an army of the dead in Game of Thrones terms).

Previous musicians to have appeared on the show include Will Champion from Coldplay, who played in a band at the Red Wedding; Sigur Rós, who performed a cover of The Rains of Castamere at Joffrey’s wedding; and Of Monsters and Men, who starred as theatre musicians in Braavos.

Frontman Dan Smith fuelled the rumours by telling Vogue earlier this month: “We get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.”

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline