Bastille reportedly film cameo for ‘Game of Thrones’

The British indie pop band reportedly filmed scenes for the final episode of season seven at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland last week. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 23 — Bastille is the latest band to film a cameo for Game of Thrones.

According to The Watchers on the Wall, the British indie pop group filmed scenes for the final episode of season seven at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland last week.

Although there’s no word on what the scene is actually about, previous set leaks have suggested it’s a big sequence because it involved several days of shooting and over 300 wights (an army of the dead in Game of Thrones terms).

Previous musicians to have appeared on the show include Will Champion from Coldplay, who played in a band at the Red Wedding; Sigur Rós, who performed a cover of The Rains of Castamere at Joffrey’s wedding; and Of Monsters and Men, who starred as theatre musicians in Braavos.

Frontman Dan Smith fuelled the rumours by telling Vogue earlier this month: “We get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.”