‘Bad Genius’ is the highest grossing Thai film in Malaysia. — Picture by Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — “Genius students with one mission... turning exam answers into millions” — this tagline from Thai thriller Bad Genius couldn’t be more true as the film proved to be a huge success at the local box office, collecting RM8 million, making it the highest grossing Thai film in Malaysia!

Directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, the movie received positive response from viewers and was first at the Thai box office for two weeks in a row, earning over THB100 million (RM12.6 million), making it the highest-grossing Thai film of 2017 so far.

The movie also broke records for highest-grossing Thai film in several other Asian countries including Cambodia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

General Manager of GSC Movies (the film’s distributor in Malaysia), Tung Yow Kong, said that he didn’t expect that the Thai movie would become such a huge success in Malaysia.

“This achievement is only possible thanks to the wonderful support of the Malaysian fans, and also all of our partners and media friends,” said Tung.

“Bad Genius” also received recognition through multiple awards including Best Feature at the New York Asian Film Festival and Best Director at the Fantasia International Film Festival. — Cinema Online