Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Backstreet’s back for another gig in Singapore

Friday September 1, 2017
03:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Warming trend as Australia records hottest winter everThe Edit: Warming trend as Australia records hottest winter ever

The Edit: How the code of silence is affecting Indian assault victimsThe Edit: How the code of silence is affecting Indian assault victims

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha in spirit of sacrificeMuslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha in spirit of sacrifice

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Face/Off’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Face/Off’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Backstreet Boys will be bringing their ‘Larger Than Life’ show to Singapore on October 21. — Handout via TODAYBackstreet Boys will be bringing their ‘Larger Than Life’ show to Singapore on October 21. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 1 — Popular boy band Backstreet Boys (BSB) will be making a return to Singapore shores on October 21, when they will take the stage at the National Stadium.

A regular visitor to our shores, BSB’s one-night only gig, called Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Singapore, will be their only stop in Asia this time round.

The group is the best-selling boy band of all time, achieving a slew of hit singles such as Quit Playing Games (With My Heart), As Long as You Love Me, Backstreet’s Back and I Want It That Way, among others.

BSB, who have been around for 24 years, last performed here in 2015, on the back of their eighth album. That tour also saw the return of member Kevin Richardson, who had left the band in 2006.

Tickets are priced at S$248 (RM780), S$208, S$188, S$148, S$108 and will be available for sale from September 8, 10am. A BSB Fan Club presale will take place on September 6, 10am to 11:59pm. — TODAY

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline