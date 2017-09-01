Backstreet’s back for another gig in Singapore

Backstreet Boys will be bringing their ‘Larger Than Life’ show to Singapore on October 21. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 1 — Popular boy band Backstreet Boys (BSB) will be making a return to Singapore shores on October 21, when they will take the stage at the National Stadium.

A regular visitor to our shores, BSB’s one-night only gig, called Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Singapore, will be their only stop in Asia this time round.

The group is the best-selling boy band of all time, achieving a slew of hit singles such as Quit Playing Games (With My Heart), As Long as You Love Me, Backstreet’s Back and I Want It That Way, among others.

BSB, who have been around for 24 years, last performed here in 2015, on the back of their eighth album. That tour also saw the return of member Kevin Richardson, who had left the band in 2006.

Tickets are priced at S$248 (RM780), S$208, S$188, S$148, S$108 and will be available for sale from September 8, 10am. A BSB Fan Club presale will take place on September 6, 10am to 11:59pm. — TODAY