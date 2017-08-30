Back-to-back movie releases for Simon Yam

Expect to see Hong Kong star Simon Yam a lot this September. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — September is shaping up to be a busy month for Colour of the Game star Simon Yam, as it has recently been revealed that another movie of his is also set for release next month.

S.M.A.R.T. Chase: Fire & Earth has been set to be released globally on 30 September, as reported on CFI. The news was announced by Bliss Media, which is also the Chinese financier and producer of the said movie.

The movie, which marks the feature film directorial debut of Skins director, Charles Martin, is set in Shanghai and revolves around private security agent Danny Stratton and his Security Management Action Recovery Team (S.M.A.R.T.), and their special mission to protect a rare Chinese antique as it is taken out of the city.

In the movie, Simon stars as Mach Ren (putting the R in S.M.A.R.T.), joined by Orlando Bloom as Danny Stratton (S), Lynn Hung as Ling Mo (M), Hannah Quinlivan as J. Jae Anh (A) and Leo Wu as DingDong Tang (T), who are all tasked with the responsibility of guarding the precious antique.

Whether Malaysia and Singapore will receive the same end of September release date remains to be seen. Still, Simon Yam fans can catch the Hong Kong star in his upcoming movies, Mrs K, opening in Malaysia on 7 September, and Colour of the Game, opening in Malaysia on 31 August and in Singapore on 7 September.

The Wong Jing-produced Colour of the Game is reportedly the third and final instalment in his Colour series, which includes Colour of the Truth and Colour of the Loyalty.

In Colour of the Game, Simon Yam stars as a gambler named Wallace, who finds himself caught in a showdown between the China Mainland Police and Hong Kong bandits.

Other cast members in the Kam Ka Wai-directed action movie include Jordan Chan who plays a boxer, Philip Ng who plays Wallace’s nephew, and Sabrina Qiu who plays Wallace’s daughter.

Check out all the action from Simon Yam starting from this 31 August when Colour of the Game opens in Malaysian cinemas and expect to see more of the actor throughout next month. — CinemaOnline