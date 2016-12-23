Avril Lavigne hits back at Mark Zuckerberg after Nickelback diss

First, a Canadian police officer made headlines in early December when he threatened to force DUI offenders to listen to Nickelback’s 2001 Silver Side Up album as punishment for their impaired driving.

Now comes Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who made a joke at the expense of the band when promoting his home AI assistant Jarvis.

While demonstrating how the AI helps with everyday tasks in the home, Zuckerberg asked Jarvis to play “some good Nickelback songs.”

“I’m afraid I can’t do that,” Jarvis said. “There are no good Nickelback songs.”

“Good. That was actually a test,” Zuckerberg responded. “How about just play some songs that our whole family likes.”

But it looks like the beleaguered band have a famous feisty fan fighting their corner: Avril Lavigne.

The 32-year-old singer who split from Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in 2015 came to the band’s defence yesterday in a tweet.

She posted a message slamming Zuckerberg for “promoting bullying.”

“Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” she tweeted.

“When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

Lavigne split from Kroeger in September 2015 after two years of marriage, but the pair remain friendly, even spending Valentine's Day 2016 together and reuniting in the recording studio in March to work on new music.