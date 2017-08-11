Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Avicii drops EP featuring Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge

Friday August 11, 2017
08:26 AM GMT+8

Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, aka Avicii. — AFP pic Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, aka Avicii. — AFP pic STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 — Swedish DJ Avicii had fans breathlessyesterday with the release of a much-teased EP.

After posting several days’ worth of teasers to Facebook, the DJ let loose the full EP yesterday, making it available via Spotify and as a YouTube playlist.

From tomorrow, the EP will be available to download on iTunes and Google Play.

Called Avīci (01), the album includes five new tracks, in which Avicii collaborated with Vargas & Lagola, Rita Ora, Billy Raffoul, Sandro Cavazza and AlunaGeorge.

An Avicii remix of Cavazza’s So Much Better comes by way of a sixth bonus track in the Spotify version.  The EP marks Avicii’s first new music since he announced he was retiring from touring in 2016.  Find links to the album album on Spotify, Google Play and iTunes here. — AFP-Relaxnews

