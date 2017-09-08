Armie Hammer to star opposite Felicity Jones in Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic

Actor Armie Hammer. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Armie Hammer is set to join Felicity Jones in the upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex.

The American actor, best known for his portrayal of the Winklevoss twins in the Facebook film The Social Network, will play opposite Jones’ Ginsburg as her husband, Marty Ginsburg.

Mimi Leder is attached to direct the film from a script by Daniel Stiepleman, who is also Ginsburg’s nephew.

The feature, which is expected to begin shooting in Montreal by fall, will take audiences behind the husband-wife team which broughr the first landmark gender discrimination case before the Supreme Court.

The feature is slated for release in 2018, in line with Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary as a Supreme Court Justice (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews