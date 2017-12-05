Armie Hammer to make Broadway debut in ‘Straight White Men’

Armie Hammer poses at the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood December 8, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Armie Hammer, the young American actor who has previously appeared in Gossip Girl and Desperate Housewives, has bagged himself a Broadway debut next summer in the play, Straight White Men.

According to Variety, the show will be produced by Second Stage Theater and will also star Tom Skerritt, who has previously featured in feature film classics such as Alien and MASH.

The play is written by Young Jean Lee and sees a father and his three grown-up sons together at Christmas, when they are unexpectedly faced with issues concerning entitlement and identity.

A “dark comedy”, the show is set to be popular, with previews beginning on June 29 before the July 29 opening.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the forthcoming production marks the first time an Asian-American female writer will have work featured on Broadway. — AFP-Relaxnews